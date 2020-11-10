Henderson Silver Knights Unveil Inaugural Jerseys

HENDERSON (November 9, 2020) – The Henderson Silver Knights revealed their inaugural silver and white jerseys tonight on “Jersey Knight,” a live-streamed special that was televised live on KSNV-NBC (News 3) Las Vegas and across the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Golden Knights content networks.

The jerseys are on sale now on VegasTeamStore.com and a limited number will be available for purchase in person tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10, at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Livery at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson at 10 a.m.

ABOUT THE JERSEYS

Front and center is the Henderson Silver Knights logo, representing the place we’re proud to call home.

Gold detailing throughout the jerseys, Vegas’ logo on the shoulders and the warhorse’s golden eyes remind our players of their ultimate goal: Advancing to the level of the Golden Knights.

The jerseys are comprised of six colors: White, Henderson Metallic Silver, Henderson Silver, Vegas Gray, Black and Vegas Metallic Gold.

Both sweaters feature multiple metallic accents – from the names and numbers on the back, to the forearms and bands across the waist – paying homage to the glitz and glamour of the parent club in Vegas.

The sleeves feature an embossed filigree pattern, in dark gray on the silver jersey and metallic silver on the white.

Black gloves with gold accents will accompany the silver uniform, while the white will feature white gloves with gold accents.

ABOUT THE HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS

The Henderson Silver Knights are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and are operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. For the latest news and information on the Silver Knights visit hendersonsilverknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.